Developer Voitsekhovsky, who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv, was extradited to Ukraine

A developer who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv and fled abroad was extradited to Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Police and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Law enforcement officers are not naming the suspect, but Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies noted that it is Anatoliy Voitsekhovsky.

The suspect was detained in Spain, and on March 18, 2025, he was extradited to Ukrainian law enforcement officers at the Krakivets-Korchova international checkpoint.

He has now been remanded in custody with the alternative of a bail of 20 million hryvnias.

The case of the "Voitsekhovsky houses"

Anatoliy Voitsekhovsky is the owner of several construction companies. On July 15, 2016, he was detained and charged with tax evasion in the amount of UAH 12.5 million and with creating a criminal group for the unauthorized occupation of a land plot.

Later, the court arrested Voitsekhovsky and set bail at UAH 14 million. According to the prosecutorʼs office, Voitsekhovsky purchased shares in the authorized capitals of 12 companies in 2004-2013. Through them, he illegally seized land plots for the construction of 40 facilities, which is being carried out without permits.

Law enforcement officers investigated over a hundred episodes of crimes related to Voitsekhovskyʼs scams. His property worth 200 million hryvnias was seized, and 12 indictments were sent to court.

The largest of Voitsekhovskyʼs completed projects is the Megacity residential complex. In 2013, the architectural and construction inspection revoked its own construction certificates, so two of the buildings were not officially put into operation. As a result, residents do not have direct contracts with the electricity supplier.

Most of the houses built by Votsehovskyʼs companies remain connected to temporary schemes, meaning residents have constant interruptions in electricity and water supply and pay for it at higher, industrial rates. In some high-rise buildings, they are forced to heat their homes with wood.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.