The US senator who proposed declaring Trump critics mentally ill arrested on suspicion of soliciting teenager for prostitution

Republican Senator from Minnesota Justin Eichhorn was arrested on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The local police wrote about this.

Eichhorn was arrested on March 17 after he allegedly texted a 17-year-old girl and then suggested they meet. In fact, the correspondence with the senator was conducted by a detective.

“If you, as a 40-year-old man, come to the orange jumpsuit district to have sex with someoneʼs child, you can be sure that we will put you in jail,” said local police spokesman Booker Hodges.

Minnesota Senate Republicans called on Eichhorn to resign, calling the news of his arrest "shocking".

Eichhorn is one of five authors of a bill introduced this week that classifies “Trump derangement syndrome” as a mental illness. The derogatory term is often used by Trump supporters to claim that liberals are so obsessed with Trump that they are mentally ill.

The bill defines the syndrome as “an acute attack of paranoia in normal people that is a reaction to the policies and presidency of President Donald Trump”. The so-called symptoms could include “Trump-induced general hysteria that results in an inability to distinguish between legitimate political disagreements and signs of mental pathology in President Donald Trump’s behavior”.

Signs of the syndrome, according to the document, can include “intense hostility” toward Trump or “open acts of aggression and violence against anyone who supports President Donald Trump or anything that symbolizes Trump”.

