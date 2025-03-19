“He called for the destruction of Ukrainians.” Russian propagandist Korchevnikov was declared suspicious

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced suspicions against Russian propagandist Boris Korchevnikov, who called for the destruction of Ukrainians.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Korchevnikov once became famous thanks to the TV series "Kadets", and now heads the pro-Kremlin TV channel "The First Public Orthodox TV Channel "SPAS". This platform is one of the Kremlinʼs mouthpieces, spreading propaganda primarily to the domestic audience of the aggressor country.

In addition, the defendant is a part-time host of television projects on the central channels of the Russian Federation, in particular, "Russia-1".

SBU documented that in numerous broadcasts, Korchevnikov repeatedly justified the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and war crimes by the Russians. He also publicly called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine and the physical destruction of Ukrainians.

In addition to speaking from Moscow television studios, the propagandist repeatedly traveled to the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine during 2022-2023, where he spoke in support of Putin and the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The SBU investigators informed Korchevnikov in absentia of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed with the use of mass media);

Part 2 of Article 332-2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine).

Since he is hiding in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

