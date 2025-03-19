Radio Liberty sues the US Agency for Global Media over funding cut

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has sued the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and the organization’s officials to block their attempt to terminate a federal grant allocated to the organization’s work.

This is stated in the reported publication.

The complaint states that the denial of RFE/RL funds appropriated by the US Congress violates federal laws, including the US Constitution, which grants Congress exclusive authority over federal spending. The case will be heard in the District Court for the District of Columbia.

"Now is not the time to give way to propaganda and censorship by Americaʼs opponents. We believe that the law is on our side and that the celebration of our demise by despots around the world is premature," said RFE/RL President Steven Kapus.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is an independent media corporation that has existed since 1953. It is funded by funds allocated by the United States Congress through the Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Radio Liberty speaks in more than 20 languages and its main goal is independent journalism, investigation, and support for democracy.

What preceded

On March 14, the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reduce the activities of seven government agencies, including USAGM. It is in charge of foreign broadcasting and oversees, among others, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. This was followed by an announcement that the US Congress approved a grant that finances the activities of these media outlets.

The USAGM website published a statement on behalf of the advisor to the head of the organization Carey Lake, in which the decisions made are explained as an inefficient, from the point of view of the Trump administration, spending of taxpayer funds.

A number of EU countries want to fund Radio Liberty after the US reduced support, writes Politico.

