The US declassified documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy

The United States has declassified documents about the assassination of the 35th American President John F. Kennedy.

This was reported by the US National Archives and Records Administration.

The Kennedy assassination dossier is about 80 000 pages of classified records that are now being released without redaction. It will take time to analyze them, says Larry Sabato, author and lecturer of "Half a Century of Kennedy".

However, it is unlikely that the released files contain an "information bomb", CNN notes. From what the publicationʼs source has analyzed, there is nothing that could change the current conclusion about Kennedyʼs assassination — that lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible for his death.

Many files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy have already been declassified, including under the previous administration of US President Joe Biden. However, many of the documents released on March 18 were previously redacted.

In addition, documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedyʼs brother Robert and the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. were also declassified. Most of the records related to these cases had already been published previously. However, some documents were refused to be published by the US Central Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon, and the State Department due to secrecy considerations and the need to protect confidential sources who are still alive or may be alive.

During his campaign for re-election, Donald Trump repeatedly said that he would release all documents from the assassinations of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King, Jr. if he managed to return to the White House. In fact, he fulfilled this campaign promise.

The assassination of John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. He was fatally shot while riding in the presidential motorcade. The bullet struck Kennedy in the neck and head as he rode in an open car with his wife Jacqueline, Texas Governor John Connally, and his wife.

According to the official version, the shooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, opened fire from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository. Oswald was arrested the same day, but was killed two days later by Dallas resident Jack Ruby, which complicated the investigation. The case remains shrouded in mystery.

Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent civil rights activist, was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Hotel, where he was campaigning in support of striking sanitation workers.

A sniper bullet hit him in the head and he died in hospital. James Earl Ray, who pleaded guilty but later tried to retract his confession, claiming he had been framed, is officially considered the killer. Kingʼs death sparked mass protests and riots across the United States.

Assassination of Senator Robert Kennedy

Senator Robert Kennedy, brother of John F. Kennedy, was shot in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968. He died the next day. This happened immediately after winning the California primary as part of his presidential campaign.

After speaking at the Ambassador Hotel, Kennedy was walking through the kitchen when he was shot, according to the official version, by Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan. Sirhan was sentenced to life in prison. This case, like the previous two, remains shrouded in mystery.

