The Accounting Chamber of Ukraine has audited the use of $30 billion in US aid

The Accounting Chamber of Ukraine conducted an audit of the use of the US budget support provided to Ukraine during 2022-2024. The audit found that the money was used effectively and in accordance with the specified purposes.

This is stated on the website of the Accounting Chamber.

The total amount of direct budget support from the US government during this period exceeds $30 billion. The main funds were implemented through several key agreements, including:

the PEACE in Ukraine project, which provided funding for $27.05 billion, of which $12.7 billion was directed towards the stability of payments to the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

a grant from the Multilateral Donor Cooperation Trust Fund for $1.1 billion.

The audit showed that the Pension Fund of Ukraine was able to pay pensions to over 10 million pensioners on a stable basis, in particular thanks to loans and grants under the PEACE in Ukraine project, the main donor of which was the United States. The funds, namely $12.7 billion, were used for their intended purpose. At the same time, the Accounting Chamber recommended that the Pension Fund continue to improve its internal work processes.

An audit of the effectiveness of the US budget support confirmed that the funds were directed to finance the state health care guarantee program. At the same time, the Accounting Chamber made recommendations to strengthen internal controls of the National Health Service of Ukraine to prevent individual overpayments in the future.

The audit of the financial statements of the Trust Fund grant confirmed its reliability. No violations of the law regarding the receipt and accounting of grant funds were found.

"Thanks to the audits conducted, the Accounting Chamber confirmed that US financial support was used effectively and in accordance with the specified goals, contributing to ensuring the countryʼs financial stability under martial law," the Accounting Chamber concluded.

The Accounting Chamber also reported on the implementation of its recommendations based on the audit results. In particular, in 2024, 14.6 million hryvnias of overpaid funds for the medical services package were returned to the budget. The internal audit unit of the National Health Service of Ukraine also identified an overpayment of 46.8 million hryvnias, of which 4.3 million had already been reimbursed as of March 5, 2025.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine also verified people who illegally received assistance through the e-Support program. UAH 122.7 million was reimbursed from 19 000 people.

