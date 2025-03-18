The Air Defense Forces shot down 63 Russian drones overnight. The consequences of the attack

On the night of March 18, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 137 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

During the night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 63 Russian drones out of 137, and another 64 were lost in the field.

Targets were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions were affected by the Russian attack.

During the morning shelling in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, drone debris fell on the school grounds, reported Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. The consequences are being clarified. The school students were in shelter during the air raid alarm.

