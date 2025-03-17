The American Film Academy has named the host of the 2026 Oscars

Comedian and television host Conan OʼBrien will host the Oscars for the second time in a row in 2026.

This was reported by Reuters, citing the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This yearʼs broadcast of the event attracted 19.7 million viewers, a record for Hollywoodʼs top awards show in the last five years, according to ABC.

"The only reason Iʼm hosting the Oscars next year is so I can hear Adrien Brody finish his acceptance speech," Conan OʼBrien jokingly commented.

He recalled a long speech by actor Brody, who in early March received the prestigious statuette as best actor for his role in the film "The Brutalist". OʼBrien is best known in the US as the host of the late-night talk shows Late Night with Conan OʼBrien; The Tonight Show with Conan OʼBrien; Conan.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026. Emmy Award-winning live producers Raj Kapoor and Kathy Mallan will serve as executive producers for the ceremony for the third consecutive year.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.