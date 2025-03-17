A royal tomb over 3 500 years old has been found in Egypt

Egyptʼs Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Sunday, March 16, that researchers have discovered a historic royal tomb that is 3 500 years old.

This is reported by the anews publication.

The ministry said in a statement that Egyptian and American archaeologists from the University of Pennsylvania found this royal tomb, which dates back to the Second Interkingdom period, in the Jebel Anuis necropolis in Abydos in southern Egypt.

Archaeologists also excavated a workshop where ceramics were made during the Roman Empire in the nearby village of Banauet in southern Egypt.

The ministry believes that the discovery of the tomb will provide new scientific information about the development of royal burials in the Jebel Anwis necropolis. The tombs in this necropolis date back to the period between 1700 and 1600 BC. As for the pottery workshop, it was one of the largest centers for the production of ceramics and glass in the area in ancient times.

