The book “Stand Up and Kill First” is being presented in Kyiv — Israeli special services wanted to prevent its release

"Stand Up and Kill First. The Secret History of the Elimination of Israelʼs Enemies" is the sixth book in the "Jewish Library" series, launched by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine.

The secret services tried to prevent the bookʼs author, Pulitzer Prize-winning Israeli investigative journalist Ronen Bergman, from publishing it, but the book was published and immediately became a bestseller. It was first published in Ukrainian by the Jewish Library.

The presentation of "Stand Up and Kill First" will take place on March 17 at 5:00 PM in the Kyiv bookstore "Knygoland" on Zhylyanska Street, 5/60. Babel is the information partner of the event, organized by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and the Ideas&Strategy company in cooperation with the publishing house "Nash Format".

In his new book, Bergman tells the story of Israelʼs covert operations, for which he conducted hundreds of interviews with politicians, leaders and intelligence agents. One such operation was the destruction of a nuclear reactor that the government of Bashar al-Assad was building in Syria. The US President George W. Bush knew about this construction, but his government decided not to interfere. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert gave the order to destroy the reactor, despite the threat of a retaliatory strike from Syria. Israel remained silent about this operation for more than a decade and only admitted its involvement in 2018.

Babel published an excerpt from the book about how this operation took place.

