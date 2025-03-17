The European Union has several options for helping Ukraine. The main one is supporting its defense

The European Union can support Ukraine in two ways — integrating Ukrainian defense production into EU structures and investing in Ukrainian production according to the "Danish model".

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with Babel.

According to Kubilius, one option is to make sure that Ukraine has access to European industrial programs. This will allow Europeans to learn a lot from the successes of the Ukrainian defense industry. This is currently being discussed in the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament. The European Commissioner hopes that a decision will be made by the summer of 2025.

"The second is the ʼDanish modelʼ. We encourage other EU countries to follow it. If you use the ʼDanish modelʼ of procurement, you can buy almost twice as many weapons for the Ukrainian army for the same money, because your production is almost half as cheap," Kubilius noted.

The European Commissioner also commented on the possibility of Ukraine being disconnected from the Starlink satellite communication — American officials previously assured that this would not happen.

"As we have seen, so far Elon Musk and Marco Rubio have promised that Starlink will not be disconnected. This is the best-case scenario. However, in any case, Ukraine will not be left alone. There are opportunities, and there will be even more of them in the near future," Kubilius noted.

