Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones — the Air Defense Forces shot down more than half

That night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 47 enemy drones, and lost another 33 in location without negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russian Federation launched drones from such Russian destinations as Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Air Defense Forces operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were affected by the attack on the night of March 16.

In Chernihiv, one drone hit a five-story building, and another damaged two private houses.

Due to the impact on the five-story building, two floors of the building were partially destroyed, and nearby cars and houses in the private sector were damaged. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble. The rescue operation lasted all night. Preliminary, there were no casualties.



1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The air raid alert in the Kyiv region lasted for over 7 hours. There were no casualties among the population, and no critical or residential infrastructure was hit.

There was a fire on the territory of a manufacturing enterprise in the Fastiv district — it was extinguished.

At 9:52 p.m. on March 15, the Russian army attacked a private house in Izyum, Kharkiv region, with three Geran-2 drones.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A 67-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds and an open fracture and was hospitalized, but died from her injuries. Two other 17-year-old boys and a 76-year-old woman were injured. They were also hospitalized.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.