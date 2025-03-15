A massive opposition rally against Prime Minister Viktor Orban was held in Budapest

A rally of several thousand people against Prime Minister Viktor Orban was held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. It was organized by the opposition Tisza party.

The political force reported this on Facebook, and the details were also reported by the Hungarian media Telex and Index.

At the rally, the leader of the political force, Peter Magyar, announced a public survey of Hungarians, in which he asked 12 questions — this is how he answered Orbánʼs 12 demands to Brussels. One of the conditions was "Union without Ukraine".

The poll will be called "Voice of the Nation" and will run from March 24 to April 11. Among the questions are, in particular, whether Hungarians agree with Hungary remaining a member of the European Union and NATO, and whether they agree with the fact that the prime minister can hold office for a maximum of 8 years (Orban has held this position since 2010).

What preceded

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban put forward a list of demands to the European Union on March 15. One of them is "Union, but without Ukraine".

He also wrote that Hungarians want equality before the law for all EU member states, a strong veto for national governments, a ban on “unnatural child rearing”, and to expel “Soros agents from the European Commission”. In total, the list includes 12 points.

Orban made these demands on the anniversary of the national liberation revolution of 1848-1849. This was the Hungariansʼ stand against the Austrian Empire.

