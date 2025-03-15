AP: The US and Israel want to move Palestinians from Gaza to Africa

The United States and Israel have reached out to East African government officials to discuss using their territories as potential destinations for the relocation of Palestinians evicted from the Gaza Strip under President Donald Trumpʼs proposed post-war plan.

This was reported by American and Israeli officials in an interview with the Associated Press.

Trumpʼs plan would permanently relocate more than two million Gazans. In early February, he said the United States would "take control of the Gaza Strip”. He said the enclave was currently uninhabitable due to fighting and that its residents needed to be given another place where they "could be happy". However, the US presidentʼs initiative was criticized by leaders of many countries around the world.

The idea of mass resettling Palestinians was once considered a fantasy of Israel’s ultranationalist fringe, but after Trump floated the idea at a White House meeting last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as a “bold vision”.

Palestinians in Gaza have rejected the proposal and reject Israeli claims that the withdrawal would be voluntary. Arab countries have strongly disagreed and proposed an alternative recovery plan that would leave Palestinians in place. Rights groups have said that coercion or pressure on Palestinians could be a potential war crime.

Nevertheless, the White House says Trump is "sticking to his vision".

AP sources confirmed contacts with Somalia and Somaliland, and the Americans with Sudan. They said it was unclear how far along these efforts were or at what level the discussions were taking place.

Separate work by the US and Israel on three potential destinations began last month, days after Trump unveiled the Gaza plan with Netanyahu, the agencyʼs sources said.

Israelʼs war in the Gaza Strip

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have continued since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive rocket attack on southern and central Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, killed hundreds of civilians, and took hostages.

On the evening of January 15, 2025, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. This could ease tensions in the Middle East, where conflicts continue in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

The third hostage release was held by the parties on January 30. Hamas militants handed over three Israeli citizens and five Thais to the Israeli army, and Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners.

