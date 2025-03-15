About the ceasfire and the situation in the Kursk region. Key points from Zelenskyʼs briefing

President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in an online meeting of the “coalition of the willing” — countries that want to help support the ceasefire in Ukraine. The meeting was organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Following the meeting, Zelensky held a briefing. Here are the main points.

About the situation in the Kursk region

According to the president, Ukrainian troops are still present in the Kursk region. Information about their alleged encirclement is Putinʼs lie.

"I believe that it is the Russian side that wants to surround the Ukrainian military. In the same direction, but on the territory of Ukraine. It is important that our troops know this, the command knows where they want to do it," he emphasized.

On security guarantees and NATO membership

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine hopes to receive security guarantees from allies, such as European countries, the United States, and other states ready to help.

He noted that there may be different contingent formats, but it is important that the decision on Ukraineʼs membership in NATO does not depend on Russia or its veto.

"Some are skeptical: they believe that NATO or the Fifth Amendment is stronger. We understand that the decision on NATO should depend on NATO allies, but certainly not on Russia or its veto," the president said.

On territorial concessions

The President once again emphasized that Ukraine does not recognize the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian.

"Iʼll say it at once, this is a critical issue. I understand that this is exactly what the Russians need. Where the Ukrainians are stubborn, thatʼs where we will strike. The US raised this issue in Jeddah, and received Ukraineʼs position," the president said.

On March 13, the US President Donald Trump noted that at a delegation meeting in Jeddah, the issue of Ukrainian land was discussed, "which lands will be preserved or lost".

“There is still a large power plant, who will get it is not an easy process,” he said then, referring to the Zaporizhzhia NPP in occupied Enerhodar.

About the shortage of missiles for Samp-T systems

On March 15, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that the Ukrainian government had asked Italy and France to provide additional Aster-30 missiles for Samp-T anti-aircraft batteries. The reason was that the available ammunition was almost exhausted.

According to the President, there were never enough missiles for these systems.

"This is an issue with these systems. We are grateful to Italy and France, we are grateful because they gave what they have in service. [...] There is one problem with these systems, namely, a large shortage of missiles," he said.

About the ceasefire

"As I understand it, there is a representative of the United States who met with the "Russians". And I think they talked about something, coordinated some positions, and weʼll see what happens next. I think in the coming days we will have coordination with the United States of America regarding the next steps," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine expects that if the Russian side does not agree to Trumpʼs proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, the US presidentʼs position will be clear, tough, and direct towards Putin.

Zelensky also noted that a ceasefire may not take 30 days, but "a little more".

"But it is important that there is some kind of term in the agreement on silence — this will reduce the opportunities for the "Russians" to play in an eternal frozen conflict," he emphasized.

