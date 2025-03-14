Russia attacks Kherson region with KABs for the second time in a day. One person killed and injured (updated)

On the evening of March 14, the Russians attacked the Kherson region with guided aerial bombs for the second time in a day. One person was killed and several were injured, including a child.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, and the head of the regional military administration, Roman Mrochko, as well as the local prosecutorʼs office.

The enemy dropped eight guided aerial bombs on the region. According to the Administration, one of them hit a residential area — a private house is on fire in the Central district of Kherson. A 43-year-old man died. His body was unblocked from under the rubble by rescuers.



Mrochko clarified that two women have mine-explosive injuries. The third woman, in addition to the mine-explosive injury, has a contusion, a closed head injury, and a fractured shoulder.

Updated at 10:57 p.m. A 42-year-old man was also injured in the area. He suffered blast and shrapnel injuries. Medics treated the victim at the scene.

In the Dnipro district, a 19-year-old boy received an explosive injury and stab wounds.

The Prosecutorʼs Office of the Kherson Region reports on the hit in the Kherson and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region.

A 14-year-old child was injured in the village of Tekstilne. Private homes, transport and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the facts of war crimes.

