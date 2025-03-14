Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles — there are wounded, their number is constantly increasing (updated)

Russia launched rocket attacks on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih on the evening of March 14. Eight people are known to have been injured, with the number continuing to rise.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Initially, four people were reported injured, but the number later increased to eight. It is known that five people were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Updated at 22:43. The number of injured has increased to 12, including two children. These are boys aged two and 15. At 22:10, the regional military administration reported that six people were hospitalized with head injuries, bruises, and cuts.

The enemy strike damaged four apartment buildings and the same number of private houses. There is destruction of business facilities. City communications are damaged. Fires that broke out due to Russian shelling have been extinguished.

The State Emergency Service added that a two-story civil infrastructure building was partially destroyed. Specialists continue to examine the site of the attack.

