Canada allocated over €33 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund — the day before the US withdrew

The Government of Canada has added another €33.4 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. In addition, the country has already declared its next contribution of €6.7 million.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
Canada’s total contribution to the Fund is currently €40.1 million. This money will be used to purchase equipment needed to restore energy facilities after Russian attacks and maintain the stable operation of Ukraine’s energy system.
Part of the contribution will be spent to guarantee energy supply for important social facilities, particularly in the healthcare sector, using solar energy.
- The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022. Thanks to it, Ukraine finances the purchase of spare parts and equipment for destroyed energy infrastructure facilities. As of February 24, 2025, the fund had received over €1.11 billion from donors from over 30 countries.
- At the end of February, USAID closed a $75 million grant for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This became known on March 12. The termination of this grant will reduce the funds available for the purchase of necessary equipment for the energy sector of Ukraine, but it is worth noting that the United States was not the largest donor to this fund. For comparison, as of May last year, Germanyʼs contribution was €225 million, Denmarkʼs — almost €17 million. And in May 2024, Sweden allocated an energy package for Ukraine worth 650 million Swedish kronor (€56.6 million). Of this, €43.5 million was directed specifically through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
