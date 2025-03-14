Canada allocated over €33 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund — the day before the US withdrew

The Government of Canada has added another €33.4 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. In addition, the country has already declared its next contribution of €6.7 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Canada’s total contribution to the Fund is currently €40.1 million. This money will be used to purchase equipment needed to restore energy facilities after Russian attacks and maintain the stable operation of Ukraine’s energy system.

Part of the contribution will be spent to guarantee energy supply for important social facilities, particularly in the healthcare sector, using solar energy.