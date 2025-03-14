The US has turned to Denmark for help due to rising egg prices — it owns Greenland, which Trump is threatening to annex

The US has asked Denmark and other European countries whether they can export chicken eggs to the American market, as prices for this product are rising rapidly in the US.

This was reported by the industry association of the Nordic countries, Reuters reports.

The request was sent by the US Department of Agriculture. The letter, which was reviewed by Reuters, says that the US sent formal requests to egg-producing countries in late February asking them to provide information on whether they would be able and willing to export eggs to the US market.

“We are still awaiting further guidance from Washington on next steps, but do you have an estimate of the number of eggs that could be shipped to the US (provided they meet all import requirements)?” the letter to the Danish Egg Association, sent in early March, said.

The Danish Egg Association said it would look into the issue, but there is no surplus of eggs in Europe.

"On a global scale, there is a shortage of eggs everywhere because consumption is increasing and many people have been affected by bird flu," the association added.

The request to Denmark comes amid continued rhetoric from the US President Donald Trump about annexing Greenland, which is part of Denmark. Back in December 2024, he said that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for US national security.

And on March 13, when asked by reporters about his "vision on the potential annexation of Greenland," Trump replied that it would happen.

Wholesale egg prices in the US are hitting records as an accelerating outbreak of bird flu among laying hens reduces supply. Trump promised to lower egg prices on his first day in office, but prices rose 59% year-on-year in February, the first full month of his administration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.