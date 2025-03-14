An electronic internship ranking system for medical students has been launched in Ukraine

An electronic system for rating distribution for internships has been launched in Ukraine. It is expected that the process will now be completely transparent — the system will automate the distribution of masterʼs degrees in medical and pharmaceutical specialties for internships. It will be used in this yearʼs admissions campaign.

This is reported by the Ministry of Health.

This system provides electronic support for the entire internship training process: from admission to completion and formation of a specialist doctor and specialist pharmacist certificate.

Here, the success of graduates of higher education institutions will be collected and analyzed, automated rating distribution for internships will be carried out, data on interns undergoing internship training will be stored, and electronic documents about its completion will be generated.

Another advantage of the system is that it eliminates the possibility of third-party interference in the rating distribution process and influencing its results. It has also been synchronized with a single portal of vacancies in healthcare institutions — this means that interns will undergo practical training in their chosen specialty in positions that are actually needed by medical institutions.

How will it work?

Higher education institutions will register in the system and enter information about graduates and their performance. Part of the data will be automatically pulled from the state educational database. Then graduates will independently register in the system and check their data. The system automatically calculates the graduateʼs rating, after which he can submit up to five applications for internships.

The rating is formed from four indicators:

STEP -1 or STEP B (20%);

-1 or STEP B (20%); STEP-2 (40%);

OSKI (20%);

(20%); Average score for all years of study (20%).

The first distribution will take place on March 17, 2025 for graduates of the specialty "Technologies of Medical Diagnostics and Treatment" who want to undergo an internship in the areas of "Laboratory Diagnostics, Virology, Microbiology". Students from four universities will participate in it: Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and the National Medical University.

The following will be available for study during the internship:

- 10 higher education institutions for the educational part;

- 102 medical facilities for the practical part, including hospitals and centers for disease control and prevention.

The main distribution will take place in June-July for over 5 000 graduates of the specialties "Medicine", "Pediatrics" and "Medical Psychology". Graduates of "Dentistry" and "Pharmacy" can also participate, if there are free places. It is expected that the number of places will be significantly higher than necessary.

