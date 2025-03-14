WHO: Measles cases in Europe and Central Asia reach highest level in 27 years

Last year, more than 127 000 measles cases were registered in the European Region — twice as many as in 2023 and the highest number since 1997.

This is stated in a UNICEF press release.

Almost half (over 40%) of measles cases occur in children under the age of five. In most cases, children required hospitalization. In 2024, 38 children died from measles.

Romania reported the highest number of cases (30 692) in the region in 2024, followed by Kazakhstan with 28 147 cases.

Measles incidence in the European Region has been declining overall since 1997. Last year, approximately 216 000 cases were reported. The lowest number was in 2016, when 4 440 cases were reported. However, there was a decline in 2018 and 2019, with 89 000 and 106 000 cases reported in two years, respectively. After a decline in immunization coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, measles cases increased significantly again in 2023 and 2024. Vaccination coverage in many countries has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, increasing the risk of outbreaks.

“Measle is back, and this is a wake-up call. Without high levels of vaccination, there is no health security. As we shape our new regional health strategy for Europe and Central Asia, we cannot afford to lose ground. Every country must step up efforts to reach under-vaccinated communities,” warned Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

In 2024, the European Region accounted for one-third of measles cases worldwide. A total of 359,521 measles cases were reported worldwide last year.

Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases. In addition to hospitalization and death from complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, diarrhea, and dehydration, measles can cause long-term consequences such as blindness. The disease can also damage the immune system. The best protection against measles is vaccination.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.