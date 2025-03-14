Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones

On the night of March 14, air defense forces shot down 16 Russian Shahed attack drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another nine simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in the air.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 27 UAVs of various types from the Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk directions. The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

16 Shahed attack drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.

In Kharkiv region, the Russians targeted a hospital in Zolochiv, dealing a double tap. The first drone hit set the hospital roof on fire. Less than an hour later, Russian troops attacked the hospital a second time. The patients were not injured — they were in shelters, and some of them have already been transferred to other hospitals. One medical worker has an acute stress reaction.

A double strike is when an initial strike is followed by a secondary strike, usually targeting rescue workers, medics, and other civilians. Babel reported on Truth Hounds research into this Russian tactic and the devastation it causes.

