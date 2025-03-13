Over 3 000 millionaires registered in Ukraine, the youngest is 3.5 years old

During January and February, 3 186 citizens reported that they received income of more than UAH 1 million in 2024. The total amount of income they declared was UAH 21.8 billion.

This was reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

They paid UAH 269.6 million in personal income tax and UAH 44.6 million in military duty to the state budget.

The youngest millionaire is 3.5 years old. His authorized representative declared the income as an inheritance of property not from family members of the first and second degrees of kinship.

The oldest millionaire is a 96-year-old resident of Kyiv, who declared income from the sale of securities.

Another 25 people independently declared tax liabilities in the amount of over UAH 1 million. Among them:

6 people are residents of Kyiv;

4 — Kyiv region;

3 — Transcarpathian region;

2 residents of Sumy and Lviv regions each;

1 each — residents of Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Odesa and Kherson regions.

In total, in the first two months of this year, Ukrainians filed more than 44 000 tax returns, declaring a total of UAH 36.2 billion in income. This is 62%, or UAH 13.9 billion more than in the same period last year.

Residents of Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were the most active in declaring their income.

