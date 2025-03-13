Versace without Versace: the brandʼs creative director is leaving her position

Donatella Versace is stepping down as chief creative officer of the Versace fashion house after nearly 30 years at the helm. She took over the brand following the murder of its founder, her brother Gianni.

This is reported by the New York Times.

Now the fashion designer will become a Versace ambassador and philanthropist. And the new chief designer has been appointed Dario Vitale, who worked for two years as the former design director of the Italian brand Miu Miu.

The changes come as Capri Holdings, the company that owns Versace, is considering selling the brand. Sources said the fashion house founded by Gianni Versace could buy another luxury brand — Prada.

Donatella Versace (69) was never meant to work in the industry, but now embodies Versace. She was forced to lead the empire after Gianni was shot dead outside his Miami mansion in 1997. Donatella has achieved considerable success despite having no formal education in fashion.

"It was the greatest honour in my life to continue my brotherʼs work. He was a true genius, but I hope I have a little of his spirit and enthusiasm," the fashion designer said.

Donatella has become one of the most recognizable designers in the world, with over 12 million followers on Instagram. Last year, she was awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, one of the countryʼs highest honours.

Now, Dario Vitale will continue the celebrityʼs illustrious legacy, writes the NYT. He called the opportunity to join Versace a "privilege" and thanked Donatella for her trust.

