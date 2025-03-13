EU citizens were defrauded: law enforcement officers from Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia exposed a scammersʼ call center in Kamyanske

Law enforcement officers from Ukraine, Lithuania, and Latvia conducted a joint special operation and exposed 14 participants in a criminal scheme in the city of Kamyanske, Dnipropetrovsk region. The fraudsters may have defrauded EU citizens of over 11 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the suspects set up a fraudulent call center where they extorted money from European citizens over the phone. Through encrypted calls, the suspects presented themselves as law enforcement officers and foreign bank employees. They extorted confidential account data, keys and passwords for online banking from the victims.

The suspects then allegedly transferred the funds received to their accounts and "crypto wallets". Six victims were defrauded of a total of over 11 million hryvnias. They are citizens of Lithuania and Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers conducted 35 authorized searches and seized almost one million hryvnias and $160 000 in cash, bank cards, computers, mobile phones, SIM cards, drafts, documents, and cars.

The participants in the transaction were detained and preventive measures were imposed on them. 14 participants were informed of suspicion under parts 1, 2 of article 255, part 4 of article 28, part 4 of article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

