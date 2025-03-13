Russians launched ballistic missiles and 117 drones into Ukraine

On the night of March 13, Russian troops launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 117 Shahed drones and various types of simulator drones into Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukraineʼs air defense shot down 74 Russian drones, and another 38 were lost in the air. The Air Defense Forces operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

The Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected by the Russian attack.

Infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions were hit. “Ukrzaliznytsia” warned of delays in a number of trains due to an attack on railway energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Okhtyrka community of the Sumy region, three Russian "Shaheds" fell on the territory of a garage cooperative, without any casualties.

