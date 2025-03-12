Russian aviation almost destroyed Sudzha. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the situation in the Kursk area

Active fighting is ongoing in the operational zone of the Kursk Group of Forces, in the suburbs of Sudzha and the surrounding areas. Russian aviation has almost completely destroyed the city of Sudzha.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Russian military is using assault units of the Airborne Forces and Special Operations Forces to break through Ukrainian defenses and transfer combat operations to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"In the most difficult situation, my priority was and remains to preserve the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, the Defense Forces units, if necessary, maneuver to more advantageous lines," added Syrskyi.

At the same time, Russia continues to suffer losses. Since the beginning of the Kursk operation (August 6, 2024), the total losses of Russian troops have amounted to more than 54.9 thousand people, of which more than 22.2 thousand were killed, 31.8 thousand were wounded, and 942 were captured.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also hit or destroyed about 2 100 units of Russian military equipment and weapons. In particular, 90 tanks, 654 armored combat vehicles, five MLRS, two air defense systems, one aircraft, two helicopters, over 1,100 cars, 28 units of special equipment, and almost 1 500 drones.

The advance of Russian troops was shown on official maps for March 10 and 11. As of March 11, the Russians had almost reached Sudzha. There have been reports of active Russian offensives in this area since early March.

They are probably trying to reach one of the key logistical routes of the Ukrainian military, namely the Sumy-Yunakivka-Sudzha supply road.

