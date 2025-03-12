UK expels Russian diplomat in response to Moscowʼs mirror actions

The British Foreign Office has revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat and his wife in response to similar actions by Moscow.

This was reported by the government press service.

The British Foreign Office emphasizes that over the past year, Russia has conducted "an increasingly aggressive and coordinated campaign of harassment against British diplomats" and made unfounded accusations about their work.

Russia’s expulsion this week of a British diplomat and diplomatic spouse is yet another escalation. The accusations made against these individuals are entirely false, fabricated in order to justify their increasing harassment of UK diplomats," the Foreign Ministry added.

And at the same time, they noted that despite the "extremely difficult" bilateral relations due to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom government considers it important to maintain diplomatic channels of communication.

British diplomats are accused in Russia of alleged “intelligence and subversive activities.” In 2024 alone, seven British diplomats were stripped of their accreditation in Russia. The UK denies the espionage charges. With the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, relations between the countries have fallen to their lowest point since the Cold War.

