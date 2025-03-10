Russia expels two more British diplomats for alleged espionage. This is not the first such case

Russia expels two British diplomats, allegedly for "intelligence and subversive activities".

This was reported by the Russian Internal Security Service, the BBC reports.

British diplomats have been stripped of their accreditation and are required to leave Russia within two weeks.

The Russian Federation stated that this was allegedly because the men "deliberately provided false information" when obtaining permission to enter Russia, which violated Russian law, and the service found signs of intelligence and subversive activities that threaten the security of the Russian Federation.

"This is not the first time Russia has made malicious and unfounded allegations against our staff," the British Foreign Office said.

In November 2024, Russia announced that it was expelling a British diplomat for espionage. The FSB domestic intelligence agency accused him of “intelligence and subversive activities that threaten state security”.

In February 2025, the British government stripped a Russian diplomat of his credentials and ordered him to leave the country. It called it a response to the Kremlinʼs "unprovoked and unfounded" decision last year. The Russian Foreign Ministry said at the time that it intended to take retaliatory measures.

In the past year alone, seven British diplomats have had their accreditation in Russia revoked for alleged espionage. Britain denies the charges. With the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, relations between the countries have plunged to their lowest point since the Cold War, Reuters adds.

