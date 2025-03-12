The captain of the ship that collided with a tanker carrying oil for the US military turned out to be a Russian

The captain of the cargo ship that collided with an American oil tanker off the coast of Great Britain on March 10 turned out to be a Russian.

This was reported by the owner of the vessel Ernst Russ, according to The Telegraph and CNN.

Russ added that the rest of the crew consisted of Russian and Filipino citizens.

The tanker Stena Immaculate was carrying around 220 000 barrels of jet fuel for the US military when it was rammed by the MV Solong off the Yorkshire coast. It was initially reported that the Solong was carrying highly toxic chemicals, but the shipʼs owner denies this.

Both vessels caught fire as a result of the accident. One of the crew members of the Solong was initially reported missing, but was declared dead after a search and rescue operation.

The other 13 crew members of the cargo ship were rescued along with the entire Stena Immaculate crew of 23 people.

British police have launched a criminal investigation into the accident and on March 11 arrested 59-year-old Captain Solong on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Sources told The Telegraph that a preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play, but it cannot be completely ruled out. Britainʼs transport minister also said there was no evidence of deliberate action at this time.

