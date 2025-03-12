Kyivʼs Southern Bridge to be partially opened for traffic

In Kyiv, traffic has been allowed across the Southern Bridge from the left to the right bank. The decision was made after consultation with the military.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Traffic on the Southern Bridge from the right to the left bank will remain closed for the time being, except for emergency and breakdown services, public transport, military vehicles, and transit freight transport.

Also, restrictions on vehicle traffic during the air alert will be partially lifted on the Podilskyi bridge crossing and the Darnytskyi railway bridge. During the alert, only one lane from the left to the right bank will be closed on these bridges.

So, transport will move without restrictions:

North Bridge;

Metro Bridge;

Paton Bridge;

Darnytskyi Railway Bridge (except for one lane);

Podilskyi Bridge crossing (except for one lane);

South Bridge — from the left to the right bank.

The South Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge across the Dnipro River in Kyiv, located in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Its length is 1,256 meters, width is 41 meters. The bridge is used by the Syretsko-Pechersk line of the Kyiv Metro.

