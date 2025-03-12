Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles, there are injuries and destruction

On the morning of March 12, the Russian military launched missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih. They targeted civilian objects.
The explosions occurred around 8 a.m. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Response Unit Serhiy Lysak, a 47-year-old woman was killed and nine other people were injured, three of them in serious condition.
The occupiers damaged infrastructure, high-rise buildings, administrative buildings, buses, garages, more than 15 cars, shops, and an educational institution. Rescuers extinguished fires that broke out due to the impact.
While emergency workers were extinguishing the fire, the Russian Federation struck again at the employees of the State Emergency Service: the enemy damaged two pieces of equipment. The rescuers were not injured. In total, the attack caused fires in three garages and four cars.
