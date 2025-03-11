Switzerlandʼs arms exports fall due to ban on resale to Ukraine

Switzerlandʼs arms exports have been falling for two years in a row — all due to a ban on the re-export of weapons to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this.

In 2023, exports of weapons, ammunition and related materials from Switzerland collapsed by 27%, and in 2024 by another 5%, according to data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

The reason for the decline is Swiss neutrality legislation. According to it, Swiss weapons cannot be sent directly to countries involved in armed conflicts, and the re-export of previously sold weapons is blocked. This has prevented the transfer of anti-aircraft ammunition, for example, from Germany to Ukraine.

As a result, Germany — the largest buyer of Swiss weapons — excluded Swiss companies from some procurement deals, and Denmark and the Netherlands suspended orders.

"There is a big surge in defense spending in Europe, and Switzerland will lose this benefit. This is a disaster not only for industry, but also for the countryʼs defense capabilities," says Matthias Zoller, a representative of the Swissmem industry association.

Despite the restrictions, Switzerland remains a significant arms exporter, specializing in ammunition and armored vehicles.

The Swiss government is currently considering a solution to the problem. Options include relaxing restrictions “in exceptional circumstances” or allowing the re-export of weapons no earlier than five years after their delivery.

Swissmem called these proposals insufficient to support an industry dependent on exports.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.