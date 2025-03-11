Mykola Kalashnyk was appointed as the head of Kyiv Regional State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Mykola Kalashnyk to the position of Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration (KRSA).

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk.

Since January 1, 2025, Mykola Kalashnyk has been temporarily acting as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. Prior to that, he worked as the first deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, the first deputy head of the Darnytsia State Administration in Kyiv, and acted as the head.

Kalashnyk studied at the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics, majoring in "Foreign Economic Activity Management", with a Masterʼs degree in Foreign Economic Activity Management. He later graduated from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, majoring in "Regional Management", with a Masterʼs degree in Public Administration.

The previous head of the KRSA was Ruslan Kravchenko from April 2023 to December 2024. In December, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service.

