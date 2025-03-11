Brought explosives to the police department: law enforcement officers prevented a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have detained a 19-year-old girl in Mykolaiv. She is suspected of attempting to carry out a terrorist attack near the regional police department on behalf of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by SBU.

The investigation established that the suspect had quietly left a homemade explosive device near the administrative building, which she had hidden in a bag. The Russians wanted to remotely blow up the suspect along with the device. Law enforcement officers caught the girl red-handed when she arrived at the site of the planned terrorist attack in a taxi.

During the searches, an explosive device with an incendiary mixture and two mobile phones were seized from the detainee. The occupiers planned to use one of them for remote detonation, and the other for communication with the suspect.

It was established that the girl came into the sights of the Russians when she was looking for quick money on Telegram. There she was offered cooperation for money, and after agreeing, she was given step-by-step instructions. Soon the suspect took the explosive from the hiding place and connected her mobile phone to it for remote activation.

The defendants were reported under suspicion under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She is being held without bail and faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

