Ukrainian drones hit several Russian oil facilities

The UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck important strategic Russian targets.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thus, on the night of March 9, Ukrainian fighters attacked an oil refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, which supplied the Russian army. Explosions were recorded there.
The Ryazan Refinery produced an average of 840 000 tons of the highest grade fuel for jet engines. The enterprise also produced aviation kerosene of the TS-1 brand, which was actively used by Russian aircraft during strikes on the territory of Ukraine.
In addition, the General Staff confirmed that on the night of March 10, Ukrainian drones struck the production facilities of the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara Region.
Novokuybyshevsk Refinery is the most powerful oil refining enterprise among the Samara-based “Rosneft” Group plants. The refinery produces the highest-quality RT jet fuel for Su-27 and Tu-22M3 aircraft. Russia regularly fires missiles at Ukraine from these aircraft.
Fuel from this plant is also used for the needs of Russian troops in the Northern Direction. This plant in the Samara region of the Russian Federation has previously been attacked at least twice in March 2024.
Currently, detailed information about the consequences of Ukrainian attacks on Russian facilities is being clarified.
