The UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck important strategic Russian targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, on the night of March 9, Ukrainian fighters attacked an oil refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, which supplied the Russian army. Explosions were recorded there.



The Ryazan Refinery produced an average of 840 000 tons of the highest grade fuel for jet engines. The enterprise also produced aviation kerosene of the TS-1 brand, which was actively used by Russian aircraft during strikes on the territory of Ukraine.