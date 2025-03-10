The “eCannabis” service has been launched in Ukraine. What is it for?

A registry of industrial hemp has been launched in Ukraine. All this in order to minimize bureaucracy in this agricultural sector and promote the development of this industry.

This was announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, which jointly launched this electronic system.

Using the service, you can register a company in the industrial hemp sector and arrange all the necessary services in a matter of minutes — the service should reduce bureaucracy.

Here you will be able to register and manage land plots, declare crops and yields, enter data on laboratory tests, search for land plots and analyze crops on an interactive map. The “eCannabis” registry was developed on the “Diia.Engine” platform, so the system is integrated with other state registers and most of the data in the applications is automatically pulled up.

It is expected that the “eCannabis” registry will improve state agricultural policy, restore Ukraineʼs leadership in the cultivation of industrial hemp, and reduce possible corruption risks and risks of abuse.

The register will make the industrial hemp market more transparent and open. This will allow more companies to engage in the cultivation, cultivation, and processing of hemp for industrial needs both in Ukraine and abroad. In addition, it will help to obtain accurate statistical and analytical data on industrial hemp.

"The new service ʼeCannabisʼ will contribute to the development of this industry, because the application of industrial hemp is extremely wide — from light and food industries to pulp and paper. Hemp is a high-margin niche crop that has wide opportunities for processing," explains the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval.

What is known about the legalization of medical cannabis?

The law on the legalization of medical cannabis came into force on August 16. It regulates its circulation for medical and industrial purposes, scientific and scientific and technical activities.

The Ministry of Health notes that medical cannabis is effective for treating more than 50 pathological conditions: chronic pain, arthritis, rheumatism, epilepsy, Alzheimerʼs and Parkinsonʼs diseases, diabetic neuropathy, various forms of sclerosis, etc. They add that cannabis is used for medical purposes in 56 countries around the world.