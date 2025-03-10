Ukrainian drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation

On the night of March 10, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia.

This was reported to Babel by intelligence sources.

The explosions at the plant occurred around 2 a.m. local time and were heard by residents in several areas of the city. Local residents say the plant did not have time to install protective nets that were supposed to protect it from drones.

Novokuybyshevsk Refinery is the most powerful oil refining enterprise among the plants of the Samara Rosneft group. Its design capacity is over 8.8 million tons of oil per year. The refinery produces the highest-quality RT jet fuel, intended for Su-27 and Tu-22M3 aircraft. Russia regularly fires missiles at Ukraine from these aircraft.

This plant in the Samara region of the Russian Federation has previously been attacked at least twice in March 2024.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.