The Air Defense Forces shot down 130 out of 176 drones. Attack details

On the night of March 10, Russian troops launched 176 drones into Ukraine. These are Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukrainian air defense shot down 130 drones, another 42 drones were lost in the field.

Targets were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Consequences of the attack

At night, the Russians attacked the Poltava region. Three residential buildings, an outbuilding, a car, and agricultural machinery were damaged due to a drone crash in the Poltava district. A household power line was also damaged — the number of disconnected subscribers is being determined. There were no injuries.

In the Kharkiv region, in the village of Pokrovsk, two drones damaged the building of the slaughterhouse of a poultry complex and refrigeration units. In the village of Verkhnyozoryanske, drones hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise — a fire broke out there. The hangar, tractors and a truck were damaged. There were no injuries.

In the Kyiv region, private houses were damaged in several areas, and grass was burning.

