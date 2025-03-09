Russia, Iran and China begin new joint military exercises

The navies of Russia, Iran, and China will hold joint military exercises off the Iranian coast as they seek to strengthen their cooperation.

This was reported by the Chinese Ministry of Defense and the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The exercises will begin on March 11 at the port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran on the Gulf of Oman. It is not known how long they will last. Warships and combat and support vessels from the Chinese and Russian navies will participate in the exercises, along with ships from the Iranian Navy and the Revolutionary Guard.

The official goal of the exercises is to "strengthen security in the region and expand multilateral cooperation between participating countries".

During the exercises, Russian, Iranian, and Chinese military personnel plan to practice fighting piracy and terrorism, exchange information on maritime rescue operations, etc.

Azerbaijan, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka will act as observers for the exercises.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.