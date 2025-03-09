The winners of the 2025 Shevchenko Prize have been announced. Among them are the writer Izdryk and the creators of the film “Dovbush”

The Committee of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine has announced this yearʼs laureates. The corresponding decree appeared on the website of the Office of the President.

The Shevchenko Prize is awarded for achievements in the field of culture. In the "Literature" nomination, the winner was writer Yuriy Izdryk with his book of poetry "Collection".

The winner in the category "Publicity and Journalism" was Pavlo Kazarin for the project "Wartime Publicity on "Ukrainian Truth".

This year, two prizes were awarded in the "Musical Art" nomination: the laureate was Bohdan Pivnenko for the 2019–2024 concert programs and Oleksandr Shymko for "Vyriy" — a sacred mystery for mixed choir, authentic voices, soprano and symphony orchestra on ancient prayer, biblical and Ukrainian folk texts.

In the "Theatrical Art" category, Vasyl Vovkun won for the opera "Mykyta the Fox", the ballet "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors", the modern ballet "Know Yourself!", and the theatrical cantata "Psalms of War" by the Lviv National Opera.

The winners of the award in the "Film Art" nomination were director and screenwriter Oles Sanin, cinematographer Serhiy Mykhalchuk, and composer Alla Zahaykevych for the feature-length feature film "Dovbush". And in the "Visual Art" category, Zhanna Kadyrova won with the exhibition "Flight Trajectory"

In the field of "Decorative and Applied Arts" the winners were Valentina Karpets-Yermolaeva, Andriy Pikush, Maria Pikush, and Natalia Rybak with the art project "Petrykiv Painting: In Defense of Identity". This is a series of works of art of authentic Petrykivka decorative painting.

No prizes were awarded in the fields of literary and art criticism this year.

The presidential decree established that the amount of this yearʼs prize is 484 480 hryvnias each.

The Shevchenko Prize was established in 1961. It is the highest creative award in Ukraine for a significant contribution to the development of culture and art. It can be awarded to a person once in a lifetime.

In September 2024, the award was expanded with a new nomination — decorative and applied arts.

