Human rights activists report killing of hundreds of civilians by new Syrian authorities

The new Syrian government and its affiliated groups killed nearly 340 civilians, including women and children, who belong to the Alawite religious minority, in a matter of days.

This was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the fighting in Syria and is based in the United Kingdom, Reuters reports.

The killings were the deadliest outbreak of violence in Syriaʼs 13-year civil war, said Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The new Syrian government says it is fighting supporters of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, who belongs to the Alawite minority.

In early March, an Alawite uprising began in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus. It is believed to be led by former officers of Bashar al-Assadʼs army. On March 6, one of them Ghiyas Dala informed about the creation of the "Military Council for the Liberation of Syria". During the 2014-2020 civil war, the Dala Brigade was one of the most effective and brutal units fighting on the side of the Assad regime. The general himself has close ties to Iran, the Assad regimeʼs closest ally.

As Reuters notes, the new Syrian government admits to “violations” during the crackdown on Assad’s supporters, placing responsibility on disorganized armed people who support the government or seek to commit crimes during the military chaos.

Dozens of videos of Alawite executions are circulating on social media. Most of the footage shows the bodies of killed, wounded, and captured men in civilian clothes. It is unclear which of them are members of the uprising and which are civilians.

The day before, on March 7, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the nation. He blamed the violence in Latakia and Tartus on “gangs of the overthrown regime” and vowed to pursue them “until they are completely eradicated.”

Al-Sharaa called on "all forces that have joined this battle to obey the command". This demand is addressed primarily to militants of various groups. After the fall of the Assad regime, they did not officially enter the structure of the new Ministry of Defense, but they are fighting in the interests of the new Syrian authorities.

Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia have already come out in support of the actions of the new Syrian authorities in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

On December 8, 2024, the Syrian opposition entered the Syrian capital, Damascus, and overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, who had been in power for 24 years. Assad himself fled to Moscow.

Syrian rebels are forming a transitional government — it is headed by Muhammad Bashir, who led the "Salvation Government" — a political structure created in 2017 in territories controlled by the Syrian opposition, primarily in the province of Idlib.

The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group, Ahmad al-Sharaa (better known as Muhammad al-Julani), has said that the country is exhausted by war and poses no threat to its neighbors or the West. He is calling for the lifting of international sanctions on Syria, as they were imposed against the already overthrown regime of Bashar al-Assad.

At the end of January, the new Syrian government announced the dissolution of parliament, all military groups, and political structures. Syriaʼs de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, will become president for the transitional period.

