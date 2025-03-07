The government has allocated another 570 million hryvnias for “Winter eSupport”

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional 570 million hryvnias for the state program "Winter eSupport". Now everyone who applied by the end of the day on February 28 will receive payments.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

During the three winter months, 14.4 million Ukrainians used the program. Of these, 12.7 million have already received payments. Payments will continue until the state processes all applications — the funds will be taken from the state budget reserve fund.

Ukrainians spent most of their “Winter eSupport” funds on utilities, telecommunications, including mobile communications, and restaurants. They also spent most of their money on medicines and charity.

The “Winter eSupport” program started on December 1, 2024. This is a one-time payment of 1 000 hryvnias, it was available to people living in Ukraine, regardless of age. The money is credited to the National Cashback card. It can be spent on paying for utilities, medicines, education, donations, tickets, purchasing military bonds and some other services. Cash cannot be withdrawn from the National Cashback card.

