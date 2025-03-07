Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight. For the first time, Mirage-2000 fighters repelled the attack

On the night of March 7, the Russian Federation launched a combined attack with various types of air, ground, and sea-based missiles on critical facilities. The enemy targeted Ukraineʼs gas production facilities.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Previously, the radio-technical troops of the Armed Forces detected 261 targets, including 67 missiles of various types and 194 strike drones and simulator drones of various types, including:

35 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles;

8 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

3 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles;

8 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

194 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Russian air targets were destroyed by F-16 aircraft. In addition, the military first involved French Mirage-2000 fighters, which arrived in Ukraine a month ago.

As of 10 a.m., 134 air targets have been confirmed shot down:

25 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles;

8 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

one Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile;

100 Shahed attack UAVs (other types of drones).

Up to ten enemy missiles that were not included in the list of those shot down did not reach their targets. Another 86 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the field without negative consequences.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.