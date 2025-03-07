Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Energy sector was under attack

On the night and morning of March 7, the Russian military struck Ukraine with drones and missiles, hitting energy and civilian facilities. There are casualties.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of the country is under massive fire. Where possible, rescuers and energy workers are eliminating the consequences and working to stabilize energy and gas supplies.

"The situation in the power system may change. Follow official announcements," Halushchenko added.

The sounds of explosions were heard, in particular, in Poltava, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk region. The Russians struck a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. A woman was pulled from under the rubble of the building, she is alive, she is being examined by doctors, said the cityʼs mayor Ihor Terekhov.

A fire broke out at the scene of the impact. A neighbouring apartment building was also damaged, residents are being evacuated from it. Nearby garages and cars caught fire, six people were rescued, and five were injured.

In the Myrhorod district of Poltava region, debris fell on a private residential building. Two people, including a child, were injured and hospitalized. Two more houses and a domestic gas pipeline were damaged.

Due to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish army has launched another pair of fighter jets into the air, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on high alert.

