“No negotiations without Ukraine about Ukraine.” EU leaders assure Kyiv of support

Following the European Council meeting in Brussels, the leaders of the European Union countries approved a final communiqué. In it, they promised to continue to support Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the European Council. The communiqué was supported by 26 EU member states, except Hungary.

The European Union will continue to stand by Ukraine and its people. In the communiqué, the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraineʼs independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

EU leaders noted that Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine has broader implications for European and international security. They welcomed all efforts to achieve a "comprehensive, just and lasting" peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

In view of the new momentum for negotiations, the European Council stresses:

there can be no negotiations regarding Ukraine without Ukraineʼs participation;

There can be no negotiations concerning European security without Europeʼs participation. The security of Ukraine, Europe, the transatlantic space, and the world are interconnected;

no truce or ceasefire can take place outside a process leading to a comprehensive peace agreement;

any such agreement must be accompanied by strong and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine that will deter Russian aggression in the future;

The peace achieved must respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

To achieve peace, Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position, with its own strong military and defense capabilities. Therefore, the EU will continue to support Ukraine financially. In 2025, the bloc will allocate €30.6 billion to Ukraine through various support mechanisms.

European states promise to contribute to the training and equipping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to intensify support and development of the Ukrainian defense industry and deepen its cooperation with the European defense industry.

Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees to deter possible Russian aggression in the future. Europe is ready to help in this. Europe is also stepping up its support for Ukraineʼs reforms on its path to EU membership.

A separate point stated that Slovakia and Ukraine should find working solutions for gas transit. This point was included due to Slovakiaʼs concerns — the media noted that the country agreed to support the communiqué only after this.