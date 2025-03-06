Six people in Romania are suspected of treason and ties to Russia. Among them is a 101-year-old general

Romanian law enforcement officers suspect six people of creating a criminal group that aimed to undermine the countryʼs sovereignty and independence.

This is reported by Europa Liberă România, Digi24 and HotNews.

Prosecutors from the National Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said that the suspects formed the group in 2023. Following a carefully developed plan, they sought to harm Romaniaʼs sovereignty "by destabilizing the political situation in the country and undermining its defense capabilities."

The names of the suspects have not been officially released, but Europa Liberă Româniaʼs sources in the court say that they include 101-year-old retired Major General Radu Teodoru. He was not detained, but investigators searched his home on March 5.

It is alleged that the group members attempted to carry out a coup dʼétat with the help of Russia. The suspects repeatedly contacted agents of a foreign state, both in Romania and on the territory of the Russian Federation, the DIICOT statement said.

The group was allegedly created under the guise of a legitimate organization, developing as a military structure with management and executive staff. It was represented by Radu Teodoru. Sources say that it is Opus Nostrum, which also includes the so-called Vlad Tepes Command Headquarters. It was organized on two levels: military and civilian, and allegedly used online platforms to recruit followers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.