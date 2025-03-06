46 children were kidnapped from Kherson. Investigators report suspicions to heads of Crimean “Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation”

Law enforcement officers gathered evidence and reported the suspicion in absentia to the heads of the so-called "Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation" in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, who kidnapped 46 children during the capture of Kherson.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, it concerns Konstantin Skorupsky, who held the position of the so-called "Minister of Health of Crimea", and his deputy Anton Lyaskovsky. During the temporary occupation of Kherson, they took 46 children aged one to five from a local orphanage to Simferopol.

To do this, the defendants arrived in Kherson, which was still occupied by the Russians at the time, and organized buses to transport the children. Skorupsky and Lyaskovsky personally accompanied them to the “Yalynka” Childrenʼs Home in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Law enforcement officers determined that both men are local residents who, back in 2014, supported the Russian takeover of the peninsula and collaborated with the enemy.

Later, they were offered to join the Russian occupation authorities, where they received leading "positions".

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine informed Skorupsky and Lyaskovsky in absentia of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a prior conspiracy of a group of people.

Law enforcement officers are working to bring both suspects to justice for crimes against Ukrainians.

