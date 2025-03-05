At night, Russia launched 181 drones over Ukraine and struck with three “Iskander” missiles

On the night of March 5, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 181 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as Chauda in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the occupiers fired three “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Kursk region.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, 115 attack UAVs were confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. Another 55 enemy simulator drones were lost in location without negative consequences.

The Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions suffered from the enemy attack.

