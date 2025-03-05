Trump addressed the US Congress for the first time since returning to the White House. Key statements

On the evening of March 4, the US President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to Congress since his inauguration.

The politician began his speech with the words "America is back". Republicans greeted him with cheers and chants of "USA", while Democrats remained reserved. Trump said that his administration had accomplished more during his four-year term than any other in office.

"And weʼre just getting started," he added.

Members of the Democratic Party protested. Congressman Al Green was removed from the chamber for disturbing the order — he loudly commented on Trumpʼs words. Democrats held up protest signs with the inscriptions "Lies", "Against Elon Musk", etc., when the president made controversial statements.

Donald Trump has once again criticized the policies of the 46th President Joe Biden and called him "the worst president in American history". Trump claims that he has done a lot to resolve the migration crisis on the US-Mexico border. He called for strengthening law and order in the country.

He praised the achievements of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The president gave a long list of “wasteful” spending that he said Musk and his department had uncovered.

Donald Trump also promised to regain control over prices in the country, announced the creation of the Office of Shipbuilding in the White House, and announced a "historic decision" regarding rare earth metals.

On April 2, Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs that will match trade barriers in other countries. He says the EU, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada are charging the US "extremely high tariffs, and itʼs very unfair".

He claimed that his administration would regain control of the Panama Canal, and work in this direction has already begun.

"A large American company has announced its intention to buy the Panamanian ports operating on the canal," Trump said.

In addition, he reiterated his call for Greenland to join the United States.

"Greenland, we support your right to self-determination. If you decide, we are open to Greenland wanting to become part of the United States. We will enrich you, take you to heights you have not seen. Your territory is important to American security," Trump says.

"Rich people" who create jobs in the country will be granted citizenship, the politician announced. He is convinced that these people will pay significant taxes, which will allow the US budget to be balanced.

At the end of his speech, the 47th president declared that Washington would plant the American flag on Mars "and even far beyond".

